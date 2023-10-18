BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $356,851.56

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 18th. One BITCOIN ADDITIONAL coin can currently be purchased for approximately $28,346.54 or 1.00025414 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a market capitalization of $352.03 million and approximately $356,851.56 worth of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has traded up 5.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Profile

BTCA is a coin. Its launch date was February 1st, 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s total supply is 1,299,197 coins and its circulating supply is 12,418 coins. The official website for BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is btcadd.io. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official Twitter account is @btca_en.

Buying and Selling BITCOIN ADDITIONAL

According to CryptoCompare, “BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a current supply of 1,299,197.02 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is 28,740.34363737 USD and is up 1.81 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $387,270.56 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://btcadd.io.”

