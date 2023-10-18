BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGU) Shares Up 4.6%

BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGU – Get Free Report) shares shot up 4.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $170.80 and last traded at $169.46. 1,926,063 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the average session volume of 2,405,381 shares. The stock had previously closed at $161.96.

BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Leveraged ETN Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $166.87 and its 200-day moving average is $155.98.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Leveraged ETN

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Leveraged ETN stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGU – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 15,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,870,000.

