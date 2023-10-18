Boralex (TSE:BLX) PT Lowered to C$41.00 at TD Securities

Boralex (TSE:BLX – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by analysts at TD Securities from C$46.00 to C$41.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 51.68% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on BLX. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Boralex from C$42.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Boralex from C$42.00 to C$36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of Boralex from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Boralex from C$43.00 to C$39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Boralex from C$47.00 to C$43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$44.36.

Get Boralex alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BLX

Boralex Price Performance

Shares of BLX stock traded down C$0.34 on Wednesday, reaching C$27.03. 285,721 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 277,598. The company has a market cap of C$2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$31.28 and a 200 day moving average price of C$35.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 173.22, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 0.99. Boralex has a 1 year low of C$26.47 and a 1 year high of C$43.43.

Boralex (TSE:BLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C$0.10. Boralex had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 0.68%. The company had revenue of C$210.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$202.35 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Boralex will post 1.1301894 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boralex Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, the United States, and the United Kingdom. As of December 31, 2022, the company had interests in 90 wind farms with an installed capacity of 2,584 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; and 12 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 255 MW.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Boralex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boralex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.