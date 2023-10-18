Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Stock Position Lessened by Vanderbilt University

Vanderbilt University reduced its stake in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Free Report) by 6.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 251 shares during the period. Vanderbilt University’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Boston Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $857,967,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Boston Properties by 107,870.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,991,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $404,889,000 after acquiring an additional 5,985,706 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Boston Properties by 801.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,923,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $104,077,000 after acquiring an additional 1,709,663 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Boston Properties by 527.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,150,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,726,000 after acquiring an additional 966,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Boston Properties by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,202,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $242,014,000 after acquiring an additional 952,018 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Boston Properties

In other news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.11, for a total value of $4,362,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Eric G. Kevorkian sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.43, for a total transaction of $66,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,031.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.11, for a total value of $4,362,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on BXP. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Boston Properties in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Boston Properties from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Compass Point began coverage on Boston Properties in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Boston Properties from $64.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Boston Properties from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.58.

Boston Properties Stock Down 2.5 %

BXP stock traded down $1.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.73. The company had a trading volume of 327,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,663,023. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.77. The company has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.41, a PEG ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.14. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.18 and a 1 year high of $79.42. The company has a current ratio of 5.76, a quick ratio of 5.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

Boston Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is presently 92.67%.

Boston Properties Company Profile

BXP (NYSE: BXP) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets- Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.

Featured Articles

