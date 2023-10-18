Braintrust Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $30.51 Million (BTRST)

Braintrust (BTRST) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 18th. One Braintrust token can currently be purchased for about $0.38 or 0.00001343 BTC on popular exchanges. Braintrust has a market capitalization of $30.51 million and $141,448.39 worth of Braintrust was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Braintrust has traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Braintrust Token Profile

Braintrust launched on May 22nd, 2018. Braintrust’s total supply is 250,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,181,852 tokens. Braintrust’s official website is www.braintrust.com. Braintrust’s official Twitter account is @usebraintrust and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Braintrust is https://reddit.com/r/braintrust and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Braintrust Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Braintrust is a decentralized talent network that connects knowledgeable workers with leading companies. The platform is owned and built by its community, which earns ownership and control of the network through its native BTRST token. The token was launched on the Ethereum mainnet in 2020, has a fixed supply of 250 million tokens, and powers the entire network’s governance. The token incentivizes the community to build the network by referring clients and talent, and its ownership and governance are represented by the BTRST token.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Braintrust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Braintrust should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Braintrust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

