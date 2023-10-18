Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK) Short Interest Up 6.6% in September

Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 497,100 shares, an increase of 6.6% from the September 15th total of 466,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 789,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Braskem Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of Braskem stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.38. 458,228 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 894,824. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.08, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Braskem has a 1-year low of $6.26 and a 1-year high of $13.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 1.76.

Braskem (NYSE:BAK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.06). Braskem had a negative net margin of 4.15% and a negative return on equity of 50.16%. The company had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on BAK. UBS Group lowered shares of Braskem from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Braskem from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, August 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of Braskem from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Braskem from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $11.50 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Braskem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BAK. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Braskem during the first quarter worth $3,180,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in Braskem during the second quarter worth $4,165,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Braskem by 160.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 324,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,049,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Braskem by 194.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 192,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,773,000 after buying an additional 127,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Braskem by 1,004.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 127,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after buying an additional 116,168 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

About Braskem

Braskem SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells thermoplastic resins. The company operates through three segments: Brazil, United States and Europe, and Mexico. The Brazil segment produces and sells olefins, including ethylene, polymer and chemical grade propylene, butadiene, and butene-1; benzene, toluene, and xylenes products; fuels, such as automotive gasoline, liquefied petroleum gas, ethyl tertiary-butyl ether, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether; intermediates, such as cumene; aliphatics, aromatics, and hydrogenated solvents; and specialties comprising isoprene, dicyclopentadiene, piperylene, nonene, tetramer, polyisobutylene, and hydrocarbon resins.

