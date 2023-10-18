Brenntag (ETR:BNR) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Brenntag SE (ETR:BNR – Get Free Report) shares were down 0.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as €71.34 ($75.09) and last traded at €71.60 ($75.37). Approximately 250,080 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at €71.68 ($75.45).

The firm has a market cap of $10.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €73.08 and its 200 day moving average price is €72.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.23.

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Germany and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Brenntag Essentials and Brenntag Specialties. It provides just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling.

