Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited (NYSE:BEDU) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited (NYSE:BEDU – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a growth of 12.5% from the September 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Bright Scholar Education Stock Down 4.3 %
Shares of BEDU traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.12. 392 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,098. Bright Scholar Education has a 12-month low of $0.81 and a 12-month high of $3.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.45.
Bright Scholar Education (NYSE:BEDU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 27th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $82.48 million during the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Bright Scholar Education Company Profile
Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited, an education service provider, operates and provides K-12 schools and complementary education services in China, Hong Kong, Canada, the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company also offers a range of complementary education services, including camps and after-school programs, as well as international education consulting services.
