Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited (NYSE:BEDU) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited (NYSE:BEDU – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a growth of 12.5% from the September 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Bright Scholar Education Stock Down 4.3 %

Shares of BEDU traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.12. 392 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,098. Bright Scholar Education has a 12-month low of $0.81 and a 12-month high of $3.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.45.

Bright Scholar Education (NYSE:BEDU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 27th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $82.48 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Bright Scholar Education stock. Maven Securities LTD lifted its stake in Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited ( NYSE:BEDU Free Report ) by 105.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,145 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,396 shares during the period. Maven Securities LTD’s holdings in Bright Scholar Education were worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 6.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited, an education service provider, operates and provides K-12 schools and complementary education services in China, Hong Kong, Canada, the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company also offers a range of complementary education services, including camps and after-school programs, as well as international education consulting services.

