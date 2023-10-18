Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) Short Interest Update

Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,450,000 shares, a growth of 7.7% from the September 15th total of 5,060,000 shares. Currently, 12.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,040,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.2 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on EAT shares. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Brinker International in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Brinker International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Brinker International from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Brinker International in a research note on Monday, June 26th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Brinker International from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.40.

Get Brinker International alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Brinker International

Brinker International Stock Performance

EAT stock traded down $0.25 on Wednesday, reaching $33.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 716,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,032,182. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 15.02, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 2.35. Brinker International has a 12-month low of $27.77 and a 12-month high of $42.12.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The restaurant operator reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.09. Brinker International had a net margin of 2.48% and a negative return on equity of 55.47%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. Brinker International’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Brinker International will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brinker International

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EAT. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Brinker International during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Brinker International during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Brinker International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of Brinker International by 242.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,016 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Brinker International by 276.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter.

About Brinker International

(Get Free Report)

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates and franchises Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy restaurant brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Brinker International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brinker International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.