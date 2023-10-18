BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) Short Interest Update

BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,410,000 shares, an increase of 6.8% from the September 15th total of 1,320,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 69,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 20.4 days. Approximately 4.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of BRP in the 1st quarter worth approximately $858,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BRP in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of BRP by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 29,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,271,000 after acquiring an additional 6,127 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BRP by 201.3% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 67,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,269,000 after acquiring an additional 45,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of BRP by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.68% of the company’s stock.

BRP Price Performance

Shares of DOOO traded down $5.81 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $70.93. The company had a trading volume of 198,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,960. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.20. BRP has a 1-year low of $58.71 and a 1-year high of $92.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 2.26.

BRP Dividend Announcement

BRP ( NASDAQ:DOOO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 7th. The company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.26. BRP had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 200.41%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. Analysts expect that BRP will post 9.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were given a $0.133 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. BRP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.70%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DOOO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. CIBC raised their price target on shares of BRP from C$137.00 to C$138.00 in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of BRP from C$141.00 to C$147.00 in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Citigroup raised shares of BRP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of BRP from C$154.00 to C$150.00 in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of BRP from C$110.00 to C$115.00 in a research report on Friday, September 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.27.

BRP Company Profile

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The Powersports segment offers year-round products, such as Can-Am ATVs, SSVs, and 3WVs; seasonal products, including Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo PWCs and pontoons, and Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft.

