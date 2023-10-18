BRP (TSE:DOO) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $105.07

Shares of BRP Inc. (TSE:DOO – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$105.07 and traded as low as C$103.17. BRP shares last traded at C$104.07, with a volume of 86,573 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DOO has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Securities lifted their price objective on BRP from C$110.00 to C$115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Desjardins set a C$143.00 price objective on BRP and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Citigroup upgraded BRP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$111.00 to C$128.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Raymond James boosted their target price on BRP from C$124.00 to C$125.00 in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on BRP from C$141.00 to C$147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BRP presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$141.42.

BRP Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 377.53. The firm has a market cap of C$3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.76, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$104.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$105.06.

BRP (TSE:DOO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 7th. The company reported C$3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.90 by C$0.31. The firm had revenue of C$2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.70 billion. BRP had a return on equity of 252.92% and a net margin of 9.08%. Equities analysts anticipate that BRP Inc. will post 13.5812417 earnings per share for the current year.

BRP Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. BRP’s payout ratio is 5.78%.

BRP Company Profile

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The Powersports segment offers year-round products, such as Can-Am ATVs, SSVs, and 3WVs; seasonal products, including Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo PWCs and pontoons, and Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft.

