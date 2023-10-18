Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) Shares Up 4.9%

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Free Report) shares shot up 4.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $17.30 and last traded at $17.27. 16,730 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 86,834 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.47.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in a research report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com raised Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.02 and a 200-day moving average of $16.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.94 and a beta of 1.94.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.09 billion. Calumet Specialty Products Partners had a negative net margin of 1.06% and a negative return on equity of 4.22%. On average, research analysts expect that Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 64.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 887,601 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,983,000 after buying an additional 347,639 shares during the last quarter. F M Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the second quarter worth about $9,059,000. Price Jennifer C. purchased a new stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the second quarter worth about $9,059,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 3.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 315,032 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,273,000 after buying an additional 9,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 4.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 310,544 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,925,000 after buying an additional 13,348 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.96% of the company’s stock.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. manufactures, formulates, and markets slate of specialty branded products to various consumer-facing and industrial markets in North America and internationally. Its Specialty Products and Solutions segment offers various solvents, waxes, customized lubricating oils, white oils, petrolatums, gels, esters, and other products.

