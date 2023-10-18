Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,200,000 shares, an increase of 6.7% from the September 15th total of 13,310,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 778,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 18.2 days. Approximately 29.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of NYSE GOOS traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.73. 1,253,206 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,414,817. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.33, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 2.15. Canada Goose has a twelve month low of $12.66 and a twelve month high of $24.73.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $63.14 million during the quarter. Canada Goose had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 22.58%. As a group, analysts forecast that Canada Goose will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Canada Goose by 2.1% in the first quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 33,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Canada Goose by 2.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Canada Goose by 3.0% in the first quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 32,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Canada Goose by 44.3% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Canada Goose by 12.2% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 13,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.24% of the company’s stock.

GOOS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Canada Goose from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Canada Goose in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Canada Goose presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.48.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other.

