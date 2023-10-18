Cardano One Day Trading Volume Hits $108.50 Million (ADA)

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 18th. One Cardano coin can now be bought for about $0.24 or 0.00000861 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Cardano has a market cap of $8.58 billion and approximately $108.50 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Cardano has traded down 1.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1,564.12 or 0.05523048 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.92 or 0.00031502 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00022368 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00013893 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00010889 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000180 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003540 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0902 or 0.00000318 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002010 BTC.

About Cardano

Cardano is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 36,274,729,241 coins and its circulating supply is 35,218,598,423 coins. Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Cardano

According to CryptoCompare, “Cardano (ADA) is a Proof-of-Stake blockchain that supports smart contracts and enables the creation of decentralized apps (dApps), tokens, and more. It is designed to be scalable, sustainable, and flexible. The Cardano network uses Ouroboros, a Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism, which allows ADA token holders to delegate their tokens to staking pools run by validators to validate transactions. Cardano was launched in 2017 by Charles Hoskinson and Jeremy Wood and is now maintained by three organizations and its community. ADA is the native token of the Cardano network and is used to pay for transaction fees and can be used for governance or to earn rewards through Proof-of-Stake consensus. The current era, Basho, focuses on scalability and network optimization, while the final era, Voltaire, will bring voting and treasury management to the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

