Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) Short Interest Update

Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,190,000 shares, a decrease of 9.2% from the September 15th total of 1,310,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 411,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Insider Activity at Carpenter Technology

In related news, SVP Brian J. Malloy sold 10,372 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.69, for a total transaction of $619,104.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,077,079.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Steven E. Karol sold 1,227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $84,663.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 180,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,420,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brian J. Malloy sold 10,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.69, for a total value of $619,104.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 51,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,077,079.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 13,909 shares of company stock valued at $850,313. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Carpenter Technology alerts:

Institutional Trading of Carpenter Technology

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 168.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 125,803 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,281,000 after buying an additional 78,961 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 11.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,917 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Carpenter Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $325,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 42,825 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,021 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 6,949 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Carpenter Technology in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on Carpenter Technology in a research report on Friday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Carpenter Technology from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. TheStreet raised Carpenter Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on Carpenter Technology from $65.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.75.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CRS

Carpenter Technology Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of CRS traded down $1.90 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $63.48. The company had a trading volume of 359,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 419,253. Carpenter Technology has a one year low of $34.10 and a one year high of $72.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $63.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 55.66 and a beta of 1.73.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $758.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $743.07 million. Carpenter Technology had a return on equity of 4.21% and a net margin of 2.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Carpenter Technology will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carpenter Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 23rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Carpenter Technology’s payout ratio is presently 69.57%.

About Carpenter Technology

(Get Free Report)

Carpenter Technology Corporation engages in the manufacture, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Carpenter Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carpenter Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.