CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. Has $141,000 Stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,737 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 210 shares during the quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF were worth $141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Orin Green Financial LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Orin Green Financial LLC now owns 6,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 5,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 11.5% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF alerts:

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSEARCA AOR traded down $0.35 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.89. 96,805 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 305,767. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.50. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.41 and a fifty-two week high of $52.27.

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Profile

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.