CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. Raises Holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX)

CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,132 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 566 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF accounts for 1.6% of CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF were worth $2,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $206,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $211,000. Johnson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $223,000.

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWX traded down $0.99 on Wednesday, hitting $52.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,032. The company has a market capitalization of $770.49 million, a PE ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.73. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF has a 1 year low of $44.97 and a 1 year high of $55.37.

About SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the total return performance of the S&P Emerging Markets Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, market-cap weighted index that represents the small-capitalization segment of emerging countries included in the S&P Global BMI Index.

Further Reading

