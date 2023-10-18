CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. Raises Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KOFree Report) by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,391 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 971 shares during the quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KO. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the first quarter worth $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 62.5% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. 68.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE KO traded up $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,293,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,437,517. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $51.55 and a 1-year high of $64.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $234.94 billion, a PE ratio of 22.25, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $57.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.46.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KOGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.74 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 43.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 92,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.09, for a total transaction of $5,345,964.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,707,497.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total transaction of $3,133,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 143,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,984,378.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 92,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.09, for a total value of $5,345,964.61. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at $25,707,497.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 319,393 shares of company stock valued at $19,467,980 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on KO shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $69.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.50.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

