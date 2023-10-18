Casper Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $4.90 Million (CSPR)

Casper (CSPR) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 18th. Casper has a total market cap of $344.31 million and $4.90 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Casper coin can currently be purchased for $0.0302 or 0.00000107 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Casper has traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Casper alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000831 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 23.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000027 BTC.

About Casper

Casper was first traded on May 12th, 2021. Casper’s total supply is 12,091,344,706 coins and its circulating supply is 11,395,604,103 coins. The official message board for Casper is casper.network/network/blog. The official website for Casper is casper.network. The Reddit community for Casper is https://reddit.com/r/caspercspr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Casper’s official Twitter account is @casper_network.

Casper Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Casper (CSPR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Casper has a current supply of 12,089,688,086 with 11,394,042,806 in circulation. The last known price of Casper is 0.03040031 USD and is down -0.69 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 55 active market(s) with $4,485,447.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://casper.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Casper should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Casper using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Casper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Casper and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.