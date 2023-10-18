Caterpillar Inc. (CAT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.30 on November 20th

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 11th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 23rd will be given a dividend of 1.30 per share by the industrial products company on Monday, November 20th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 20th.
Caterpillar has raised its dividend by an average of 6.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 31 consecutive years. Caterpillar has a payout ratio of 24.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Caterpillar to earn $21.34 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.4%.
Caterpillar Trading Up 0.7 %
Caterpillar stock opened at $272.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $139.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.97, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Caterpillar has a 1 year low of $179.21 and a 1 year high of $293.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $275.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $248.91.
Insider Activity at Caterpillar
In related news, insider Lange Bob De sold 20,000 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $5,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,671 shares in the company, valued at $14,759,525. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 2,923 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.00, for a total value of $815,517.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,182 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,514,778. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,503 shares of company stock worth $13,631,970 over the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Caterpillar
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 130,632.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,784,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,343,859,000 after purchasing an additional 9,776,533 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,608,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,583,053,000 after purchasing an additional 969,222 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 1.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,440,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $892,724,000 after purchasing an additional 92,360 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth about $1,175,255,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 3.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,697,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $601,019,000 after purchasing an additional 98,914 shares in the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $274.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $287.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $263.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $265.95.
About Caterpillar
Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.
