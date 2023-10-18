Caterpillar Inc. (CAT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.30 on November 20th

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 11th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 23rd will be given a dividend of 1.30 per share by the industrial products company on Monday, November 20th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 20th.

Caterpillar has raised its dividend by an average of 6.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 31 consecutive years. Caterpillar has a payout ratio of 24.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Caterpillar to earn $21.34 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.4%.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Caterpillar Trading Up 0.7 %

Caterpillar stock opened at $272.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $139.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.97, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Caterpillar has a 1 year low of $179.21 and a 1 year high of $293.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $275.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $248.91.

Insider Activity at Caterpillar

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $5.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.57 by $0.98. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 55.93%. The firm had revenue of $17.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Caterpillar will post 19.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Lange Bob De sold 20,000 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $5,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,671 shares in the company, valued at $14,759,525. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Lange Bob De sold 20,000 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $5,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,671 shares in the company, valued at $14,759,525. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 2,923 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.00, for a total value of $815,517.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,514,778. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,503 shares of company stock worth $13,631,970 over the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Caterpillar

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 130,632.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,784,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,343,859,000 after purchasing an additional 9,776,533 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,608,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,583,053,000 after purchasing an additional 969,222 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 1.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,440,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $892,724,000 after purchasing an additional 92,360 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth about $1,175,255,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 3.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,697,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $601,019,000 after purchasing an additional 98,914 shares in the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $274.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $287.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $263.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $265.95.

Read Our Latest Report on CAT

About Caterpillar

(Get Free Report)

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.