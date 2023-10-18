CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:IGR) Announces $0.06 Monthly Dividend

CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:IGR – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the closed-end fund on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 19th.

CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 5.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund Trading Up 0.2 %

IGR opened at $4.44 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.16. CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund has a 1 year low of $4.17 and a 1 year high of $7.21.

CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund Company Profile

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IGR. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund by 2.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 186,200 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 4,444 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund by 28.3% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 31,692 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 6,999 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund by 117.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 48,033 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 25,952 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund in the first quarter worth about $127,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund by 8.9% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 108,992 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $985,000 after acquiring an additional 8,934 shares during the last quarter.

CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund specializes in investments in various property types, including office, retail, diversified, apartments, industrials, hotels, healthcare, and storage. It invests in the public equity markets across the developed markets of North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia.

