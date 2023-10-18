CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:IGR) Announces $0.06 Monthly Dividend

CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:IGR – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the closed-end fund on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 19th.
CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 5.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund Trading Up 0.2 %
IGR opened at $4.44 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.16. CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund has a 1 year low of $4.17 and a 1 year high of $7.21.
CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund Company Profile
CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund specializes in investments in various property types, including office, retail, diversified, apartments, industrials, hotels, healthcare, and storage. It invests in the public equity markets across the developed markets of North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia.
