CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Shares Acquired by Eukles Asset Management

Eukles Asset Management lifted its position in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the quarter. CBRE Group accounts for approximately 1.5% of Eukles Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Eukles Asset Management’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $2,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBRE. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in CBRE Group by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $839,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 7,628.6% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,602 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 78.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in CBRE Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $259,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at CBRE Group

In other CBRE Group news, CAO Lindsey S. Caplan sold 1,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.08, for a total value of $108,419.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,215 shares in the company, valued at $1,430,222.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Brandon B. Boze sold 3,400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total transaction of $274,720,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,837,748 shares in the company, valued at $471,690,038.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lindsey S. Caplan sold 1,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.08, for a total value of $108,419.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,430,222.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,607,856 shares of company stock worth $376,671,359. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CBRE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their price objective on CBRE Group from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on CBRE Group from $94.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CBRE Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of CBRE Group in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on CBRE Group from $93.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.33.

CBRE Group Stock Down 1.7 %

CBRE stock traded down $1.20 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $70.31. 570,685 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,653,378. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $79.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.09 and a beta of 1.38. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.43 and a 52-week high of $89.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.05. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 2.74%. The company had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

CBRE Group Company Profile

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices; industrial and retail space; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, lease administration, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

