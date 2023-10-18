Cecil D. Conlee Sells 5,335 Shares of National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) Stock

National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Get Free Report) Director Cecil D. Conlee sold 5,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.44, for a total transaction of $242,422.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,430,131.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of FIZZ stock traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $45.14. The stock had a trading volume of 122,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,692. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 26.89 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.96. National Beverage Corp. has a twelve month low of $40.11 and a twelve month high of $55.12.

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 7th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.53. The company had revenue of $324.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.66 million. National Beverage had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 43.78%. National Beverage’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on National Beverage in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Beverage during the third quarter valued at $1,190,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in National Beverage by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 26,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after buying an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in National Beverage by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of National Beverage during the 2nd quarter worth about $720,000. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of National Beverage in the second quarter valued at approximately $830,000. Institutional investors own 23.09% of the company’s stock.

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of sparkling waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's Power+ brand portfolio offers sparkling water products under the LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, and LaCroix NiCola; non-carbonated flavored water under the Clear Fruit; energy drink and shots under the Rip It; juice and juice-based products under Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

