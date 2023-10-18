CEEK VR (CEEK) 24 Hour Volume Hits $806,468.35

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 18th. CEEK VR has a total market cap of $27.43 million and approximately $806,468.35 worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, CEEK VR has traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar. One CEEK VR token can currently be purchased for $0.0340 or 0.00000120 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00007232 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00020542 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00014749 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00013106 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28,269.64 or 0.99983871 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000076 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000576 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002241 BTC.

CEEK VR (CEEK) is a token. Its genesis date was April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. The official website for CEEK VR is www.ceek.io. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek.

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.03455117 USD and is down -2.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 101 active market(s) with $1,032,274.12 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CEEK VR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CEEK VR using one of the exchanges listed above.

