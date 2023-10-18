Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.70

Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 18th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 30th will be given a dividend of 0.70 per share by the basic materials company on Monday, November 13th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%.

Celanese has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 14 consecutive years. Celanese has a payout ratio of 22.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Celanese to earn $12.18 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.0%.

Celanese Stock Performance

Shares of CE traded down $2.93 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $119.28. 663,047 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,202,724. Celanese has a twelve month low of $90.07 and a twelve month high of $131.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The company has a market cap of $12.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.27, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.15.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Celanese ( NYSE:CE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by ($0.29). Celanese had a net margin of 12.32% and a return on equity of 17.68%. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Celanese will post 9.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on CE. Bank of America lowered Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $123.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Celanese from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Barclays upped their price objective on Celanese from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Celanese from $124.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Celanese from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.81.

Institutional Trading of Celanese

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Celanese by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,354,445 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $156,845,000 after acquiring an additional 379,962 shares in the last quarter. GTS Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celanese in the 2nd quarter valued at about $703,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Celanese by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,879,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $217,593,000 after acquiring an additional 152,164 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in shares of Celanese by 104.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 32,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,718,000 after acquiring an additional 16,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Celanese by 101.0% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 27,559 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,192,000 after acquiring an additional 13,848 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

About Celanese

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

Further Reading

