Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE) Major Shareholder Purchases $124,999,986.12 in Stock

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE – Get Free Report) major shareholder Bain Capital Investors Llc purchased 5,480,052 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.81 per share, for a total transaction of $124,999,986.12. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 65,679,781 shares in the company, valued at $1,498,155,804.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Shares of Cerevel Therapeutics stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $22.71. 1,048,838 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 666,291. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.07 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 11.47, a quick ratio of 11.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.59 and a 52-week high of $35.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.24 and a 200-day moving average of $27.39.
Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.02. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.61) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. will post -2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.
CERE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Cerevel Therapeutics from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America downgraded Cerevel Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Cerevel Therapeutics from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.90.
Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various therapies for neuroscience diseases in the United States. It is developing Emraclidine, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in phase 1b clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase 2 proof-of-concept trial in patients with drug-resistant focal onset seizures in epilepsy or focal epilepsy, as well as in phase 1 trial to treat panic symptoms model.
