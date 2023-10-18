Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE) Major Shareholder Purchases $124,999,986.12 in Stock

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE – Get Free Report) major shareholder Bain Capital Investors Llc purchased 5,480,052 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.81 per share, for a total transaction of $124,999,986.12. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 65,679,781 shares in the company, valued at $1,498,155,804.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Cerevel Therapeutics Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Cerevel Therapeutics stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $22.71. 1,048,838 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 666,291. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.07 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 11.47, a quick ratio of 11.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.59 and a 52-week high of $35.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.24 and a 200-day moving average of $27.39.

Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.02. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.61) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. will post -2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CERE. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its position in Cerevel Therapeutics by 54.9% during the second quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 10,088,385 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $320,710,000 after purchasing an additional 3,576,658 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 44.7% during the 2nd quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 550,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,484,000 after purchasing an additional 170,000 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Cerevel Therapeutics by 34.7% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 90,540 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,878,000 after buying an additional 23,340 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Cerevel Therapeutics by 4.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 63,629 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,023,000 after buying an additional 2,759 shares during the period. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 57.1% in the second quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 490,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,577,000 after acquiring an additional 178,000 shares in the last quarter. 87.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CERE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Cerevel Therapeutics from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America downgraded Cerevel Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Cerevel Therapeutics from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.90.

Cerevel Therapeutics Company Profile

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various therapies for neuroscience diseases in the United States. It is developing Emraclidine, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in phase 1b clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase 2 proof-of-concept trial in patients with drug-resistant focal onset seizures in epilepsy or focal epilepsy, as well as in phase 1 trial to treat panic symptoms model.

