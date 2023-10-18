Chapman Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 1,734 ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Chapman Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,734 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $573,000. ANSYS comprises about 0.5% of Chapman Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ANSS. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in ANSYS by 0.8% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 23,911 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,958,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ANSYS in the first quarter valued at $233,000. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in ANSYS by 6.1% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,969 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $988,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC increased its stake in ANSYS by 4.6% in the first quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 1,874 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its stake in ANSYS by 27.7% in the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 3,227 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.99, for a total value of $59,798.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,082,642.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.99, for a total value of $59,798.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,082,642.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 12,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.23, for a total transaction of $3,745,172.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,312,199.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,692 shares of company stock valued at $3,870,005. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of ANSYS from $280.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $292.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on shares of ANSYS in a report on Friday, August 4th. TheStreet cut shares of ANSYS from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ANSYS in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $317.45.

ANSS stock traded down $4.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $293.47. The company had a trading volume of 90,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 467,407. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20. ANSYS, Inc. has a 1 year low of $206.36 and a 1 year high of $351.23. The company has a market capitalization of $25.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.62, a P/E/G ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $303.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $315.26.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.11. ANSYS had a net margin of 24.12% and a return on equity of 11.83%. The business had revenue of $496.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite and the cloud; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

