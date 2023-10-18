Chapman Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL)

Chapman Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,178 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,779,000. Markel Group accounts for approximately 4.6% of Chapman Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Markel Group by 3.1% during the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 265 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Markel Group by 2.8% during the first quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 297 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Markel Group by 1.8% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 514 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Markel Group by 1.8% during the first quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 518 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Markel Group by 3.9% during the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 242 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Markel Group

In other Markel Group news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner acquired 100 shares of Markel Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1,479.47 per share, for a total transaction of $147,947.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,406,010.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner bought 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1,479.47 per share, with a total value of $147,947.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,885 shares in the company, valued at $66,406,010.95. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Greta J. Harris sold 103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,491.88, for a total value of $153,663.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $978,673.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,151 shares of company stock worth $1,698,305. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MKL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Markel Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Markel Group in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,750.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Markel Group from $1,400.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Markel Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,616.67.

Markel Group Stock Performance

MKL stock traded up $1.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,502.40. The company had a trading volume of 18,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,630. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1,490.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,407.86. Markel Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,109.00 and a fifty-two week high of $1,560.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.92 billion, a PE ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 0.76.

Markel Group (NYSE:MKL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $22.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $19.17 by $3.26. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. Markel Group had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 12.87%. Analysts anticipate that Markel Group Inc. will post 84.5 earnings per share for the current year.

About Markel Group

Markel Group Inc, a diverse financial holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

Featured Articles

