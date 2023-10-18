Chapman Investment Management LLC Takes $6.93 Million Position in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Chapman Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 85,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,925,000. GE HealthCare Technologies makes up 5.5% of Chapman Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GEHC. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Kevin Michael O’neill sold 15,609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.32, for a total value of $1,206,887.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,025 shares in the company, valued at $1,857,613. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GE HealthCare Technologies Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of GEHC traded down $1.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $65.72. 621,450 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,026,153. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $68.13 and a 200-day moving average of $75.66. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $53.00 and a one year high of $87.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 20th will be given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 19th.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GEHC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Argus began coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Friday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GE HealthCare Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.44.

GE HealthCare Technologies Profile

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, Taiwan, Mongolia, Hong Kong, and internationally.

