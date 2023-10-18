Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 24.86% and a net margin of 30.14%. Charles Schwab’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.10 EPS.

Charles Schwab Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of SCHW stock opened at $53.70 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.02. Charles Schwab has a twelve month low of $45.00 and a twelve month high of $86.63. The company has a market capitalization of $95.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Charles Schwab from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Charles Schwab from $92.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on Charles Schwab from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Charles Schwab in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.91.

Get Our Latest Research Report on SCHW

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles Schwab

In other Charles Schwab news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,792 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total value of $217,319.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,563,189.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Charles Schwab news, Director Charles A. Ruffel purchased 833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $60.55 per share, for a total transaction of $50,438.15. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,386 shares in the company, valued at $205,022.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,792 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total value of $217,319.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 44,725 shares in the company, valued at $2,563,189.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 159,599 shares of company stock worth $10,542,469. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Charles Schwab

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SCHW. Beacon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Charles Schwab during the first quarter worth $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in Charles Schwab during the first quarter worth $25,000. Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 144.3% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Charles Schwab during the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 54.8% during the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 81.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.