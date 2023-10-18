Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSEP) Announces $0.20 Monthly Dividend

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSEP – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be given a dividend of 0.2031 per share on Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 26.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th.
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Price Performance
CSSEP traded up $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,522. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has a twelve month low of $7.08 and a twelve month high of $23.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.16.
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Company Profile
