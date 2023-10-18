Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSEP) Announces $0.20 Monthly Dividend

Posted by on Oct 18th, 2023

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSEPGet Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be given a dividend of 0.2031 per share on Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 26.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Price Performance

CSSEP traded up $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,522. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has a twelve month low of $7.08 and a twelve month high of $23.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.16.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc operates as a streaming video-on-demand (VOD) company in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates various ad-supported and subscription-based VOD networks, including Crackle, Chicken Soup for the Soul, Popcornflix, Popcornflix Kids, Truli, Pivotshare, Popcornflix Comedy, Españolflix, and FrightPix.

Read More

Dividend History for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSEP)

Receive News & Ratings for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.