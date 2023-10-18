China Minsheng Banking (OTCMKTS:CMAKY) Stock Price Up 1.8%

Shares of China Minsheng Banking Corp., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CMAKY – Get Free Report) rose 1.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.28 and last traded at $3.28. Approximately 540 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 1,027 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.22.

China Minsheng Banking Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $14.97 billion, a PE ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.59.

About China Minsheng Banking

China Minsheng Banking Corp., Ltd. provides various financial products and services to individuals, small and micro-enterprises, corporate customers, government agencies, and financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, and Others segments.

