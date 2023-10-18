Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Short Interest Up 8.0% in September

Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,210,000 shares, a growth of 8.0% from the September 15th total of 1,120,000 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 418,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Insider Transactions at Cintas

In related news, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 2,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $516.86, for a total transaction of $1,077,136.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,685,976.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 2,084 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $516.86, for a total value of $1,077,136.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,685,976.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 5,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $498.35, for a total transaction of $2,516,667.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,617,912.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,102 shares of company stock worth $4,605,690. 14.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cintas

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated increased its stake in Cintas by 3.3% during the second quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 635 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cintas by 2.4% in the third quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 845 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cintas by 4.1% in the first quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 605 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Cintas by 0.4% in the first quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,898,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its stake in Cintas by 0.4% during the first quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 5,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,628,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.26% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of CTAS traded down $2.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $511.86. The stock had a trading volume of 74,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,021. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $498.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $485.06. The firm has a market cap of $52.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Cintas has a fifty-two week low of $389.48 and a fifty-two week high of $525.37.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 26th. The business services provider reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 36.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cintas will post 14.37 EPS for the current year.

Cintas Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. This is a positive change from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CTAS. StockNews.com began coverage on Cintas in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Cintas from $580.00 to $565.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Cintas from $550.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Cintas from $419.00 to $441.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Cintas from $524.00 to $542.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cintas presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $527.93.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

