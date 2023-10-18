Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Bought by Paulson Wealth Management Inc.

Paulson Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,299 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,641 shares during the quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $895,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Nordwand Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,056,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,134,541. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.94 and its 200 day moving average is $51.81. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.46 and a 1-year high of $58.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The network equipment provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $15.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.05 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 33.42% and a net margin of 22.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 3rd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.81%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, 51job reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Friday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.58.

In other news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,022 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.22, for a total transaction of $169,896.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,523,443.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Maria Martinez sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.18, for a total transaction of $551,800.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 399,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,030,063.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.22, for a total value of $169,896.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 169,396 shares in the company, valued at $9,523,443.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,859 shares of company stock valued at $2,309,352 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

