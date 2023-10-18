Clearwater Seafoods Incorporated (CLR.TO) (TSE:CLR) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $8.24

Clearwater Seafoods Incorporated (CLR.TO) (TSE:CLR – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$8.24 and traded as high as C$8.25. Clearwater Seafoods Incorporated (CLR.TO) shares last traded at C$8.24, with a volume of 62,614 shares traded.

Clearwater Seafoods Incorporated (CLR.TO) Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$8.24. The stock has a market capitalization of C$536.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.74.

About Clearwater Seafoods Incorporated (CLR.TO)

Clearwater Seafoods Incorporated, through its investment in Clearwater Seafoods Limited Partnership, harvests, processes, markets, and distributes seafood worldwide. The company offers shellfishes, scallops, lobsters, clams, cold-water shrimps, langoustines, whelks, crabs, and ground fishes. It sells its products to retailers, food distributors and operators, processors, wholesalers, and importers.

