Clough Global Opportunities Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO)

Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 9th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.0483 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 19th.

Clough Global Opportunities Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 2.5% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:GLO opened at $4.45 on Wednesday. Clough Global Opportunities Fund has a twelve month low of $4.28 and a twelve month high of $6.38.

In other Clough Global Opportunities Fund news, insider Charles Clough, Jr. purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.04 per share, with a total value of $75,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 260,445 shares in the company, valued at $1,312,642.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Clough Global Opportunities Fund by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,833 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 1,333 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Clough Global Opportunities Fund by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,787 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,134 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Clough Global Opportunities Fund by 7.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 46,052 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 3,338 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Clough Global Opportunities Fund by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,921 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,362 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in Clough Global Opportunities Fund by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 48,451 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period.

Clough Global Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. For its fixed income portion, the fund invests in both investment grade and non-investment grade issues.

