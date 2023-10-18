Code Chain New Continent (NASDAQ:CCNC) Shares Up 1.7%

Code Chain New Continent Limited (NASDAQ:CCNC – Get Free Report) shares rose 1.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.50 and last traded at $2.43. Approximately 22,782 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 23% from the average daily volume of 18,580 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.39.

Code Chain New Continent Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.99 and a 200 day moving average of $3.56.

Institutional Trading of Code Chain New Continent

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Code Chain New Continent stock. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Code Chain New Continent Limited (NASDAQ:CCNC – Free Report) by 468.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 329,866 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 271,832 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 21.42% of Code Chain New Continent worth $52,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 34.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Code Chain New Continent Company Profile

Code Chain New Continent Limited, through its subsidiaries, focuses on research, development, and application of Internet of Things (IoT) and electronic token digital door signs. It creates digital door signs which is the digitalization of a physical store by means of animation and other technical services; and offers electronic tokens, that are used for purchasing virtual real estate properties.

