Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) Price Target Cut to C$84.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from C$93.00 to C$84.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 40.16% from the company’s previous close.
CCA has been the topic of several other research reports. Desjardins reduced their price target on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$83.00 to C$77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$66.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cogeco Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$79.39.
Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. It operates in two segments, Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services. The company offers Internet, video, and telephony services to residential and business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.
