Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The asset manager reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.04), Yahoo Finance reports. Cohen & Steers had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 46.02%. The business had revenue of $123.74 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE:CNS traded down $2.07 on Wednesday, hitting $54.40. The company had a trading volume of 195,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,009. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.64. Cohen & Steers has a 1 year low of $52.34 and a 1 year high of $78.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 1.35.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. Cohen & Steers’s payout ratio is currently 78.35%.

In other news, CAO Elena Dulik sold 1,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.12, for a total value of $128,934.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,350,633.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 48.24% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers by 452.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 642,755 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,496,000 after acquiring an additional 526,309 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers in the 4th quarter worth about $15,696,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,010,333 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $116,579,000 after acquiring an additional 194,097 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers by 522.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 189,043 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $12,205,000 after acquiring an additional 158,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers by 605.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 102,412 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,512,000 after acquiring an additional 87,900 shares in the last quarter. 51.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CNS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cohen & Steers in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Cohen & Steers from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st.

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.

