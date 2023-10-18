Coin98 (C98) Market Cap Achieves $86.90 Million

Coin98 (C98) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 18th. Coin98 has a total market capitalization of $86.90 million and $9.96 million worth of Coin98 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Coin98 has traded up 7.9% against the dollar. One Coin98 token can currently be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000510 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003777 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000082 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00005753 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TBCC (TBCC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Coin98 Profile

Coin98 (C98) is a token. Its launch date was July 23rd, 2021. Coin98’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 602,222,211 tokens. The Reddit community for Coin98 is https://reddit.com/r/coin98community/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Coin98 is www.coin98.com. Coin98’s official message board is blog.coin98.com. Coin98’s official Twitter account is @coin98_wallet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Coin98

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin98 (C98) is a utility token for the Coin98 ecosystem, an all-in-one platform integrating multiple blockchain services. Launched in 2020, it offers crypto solutions including an exchange, wallet, and DeFi applications. C98 supports functions such as payment for transaction fees, governance voting, and staking for rewards. Coin98 integrates multiple chains and protocols into one workspace, allowing users to manage and interact with diverse blockchain-based services and DeFi products from a single interface.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin98 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Coin98 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Coin98 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

