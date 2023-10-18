Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) Posts Earnings Results

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 15.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share.

Columbia Banking System Stock Performance

Shares of COLB traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.06. 1,276,736 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,119,299. Columbia Banking System has a 52-week low of $17.54 and a 52-week high of $35.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.90. The firm has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 0.66.

Columbia Banking System Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.18%. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.72%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COLB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens reduced their target price on Columbia Banking System from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Columbia Banking System from $26.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Columbia Banking System in a report on Thursday, July 20th. UBS Group raised Columbia Banking System from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Columbia Banking System in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Columbia Banking System has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in Columbia Banking System in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 152.2% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the period. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 898.8% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,202 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 178.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Columbia Banking System in the second quarter valued at $90,000. 89.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Columbia Banking System

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company offers deposit products, including interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. It also provides home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and other personal loans; and agricultural loans, asset-based loans, builder and other commercial real estate loans, and loans guaranteed by the SBA, as well as offer a suite of business edge loans designed for small businesses to expand, purchase equipment, or in need of working capital.

