Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Shares Sold by Paulson Wealth Management Inc.

Paulson Wealth Management Inc. reduced its position in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,601 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Commercial Metals were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Commercial Metals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Commercial Metals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Commercial Metals by 920.0% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Commercial Metals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Commercial Metals by 53.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. 82.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on CMC shares. UBS Group started coverage on Commercial Metals in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Commercial Metals from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Citigroup cut their target price on Commercial Metals from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Commercial Metals in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.17.

Commercial Metals Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CMC traded down $1.45 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.24. The stock had a trading volume of 636,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 941,320. Commercial Metals has a one year low of $41.09 and a one year high of $58.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 3.73. The stock has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.18.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The basic materials company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.08). Commercial Metals had a net margin of 9.77% and a return on equity of 22.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.45 earnings per share. Commercial Metals’s revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Commercial Metals will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Commercial Metals Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 26th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 25th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.83%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Barbara Smith sold 48,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.51, for a total transaction of $2,729,433.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 283,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,036,690.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Commercial Metals

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

Featured Articles

