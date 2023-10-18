Computacenter (LON:CCC) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2,289.10

Shares of Computacenter plc (LON:CCC – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,289.10 ($27.96) and traded as high as GBX 2,652 ($32.39). Computacenter shares last traded at GBX 2,630 ($32.12), with a volume of 85,671 shares trading hands.

Computacenter Stock Down 1.3 %

The company has a market capitalization of £3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 1,590.36, a PEG ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.88, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,348.36 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2,297.12.

Computacenter Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 28th will be paid a dividend of GBX 22.60 ($0.28) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Computacenter’s payout ratio is currently 4,096.39%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

About Computacenter

In other news, insider Ros Rivaz bought 527 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,641 ($32.26) per share, for a total transaction of £13,918.07 ($17,000.21). Corporate insiders own 27.10% of the company’s stock.

Computacenter plc provides technology and services to corporate and public sector organizations in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, North America, and internationally. The company offers workplace solutions, including endpoint management, field and lifecycle, virtual desktop, managed print, service desk and remote support, application, collaboration management, and experience management services, as well as device as a service; applications and data solutions, including software development, software lifecycle management, cloud and application support, application migration, data and analytics, user experience, and process automation services; cloud and data center solutions, which include data center, cloud platform, marketplace software sourcing, private cloud, enterprise cloud, finops, data center deployment, cloud optimization, application migration, infrastructure and cloud managed, and application platform services.

