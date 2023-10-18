Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS) Short Interest Update

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,070,000 shares, a growth of 8.1% from the September 15th total of 989,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 209,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.1 days. Currently, 6.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Cooper-Standard Stock Performance
NYSE CPS traded down $0.57 on Wednesday, reaching $12.05. The company had a trading volume of 121,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,181. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.93. Cooper-Standard has a 12 month low of $5.92 and a 12 month high of $22.74.
Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported ($1.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $723.74 million during the quarter. Cooper-Standard had a negative net margin of 10.28% and a negative return on equity of 271.44%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cooper-Standard in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Cooper-Standard Company Profile
Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc, through its subsidiary, Cooper-Standard Automotive Inc, manufactures and sells sealing, fuel and brake delivery, and fluid transfer systems. The company offers sealing systems, including obstacle detection sensor systems, dynamic seals, FlushSeal systems, variable extrusion systems, static seals, specialty sealing products, encapsulated glasses, stainless steel trims, textured surfaces with cloth appearance, and frameless systems.
