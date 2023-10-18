Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS) Short Interest Update

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,070,000 shares, a growth of 8.1% from the September 15th total of 989,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 209,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.1 days. Currently, 6.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Cooper-Standard Stock Performance

NYSE CPS traded down $0.57 on Wednesday, reaching $12.05. The company had a trading volume of 121,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,181. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.93. Cooper-Standard has a 12 month low of $5.92 and a 12 month high of $22.74.

Get Cooper-Standard alerts:

Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported ($1.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $723.74 million during the quarter. Cooper-Standard had a negative net margin of 10.28% and a negative return on equity of 271.44%.

Institutional Trading of Cooper-Standard

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPS. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cooper-Standard during the first quarter worth approximately $179,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cooper-Standard in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,293,000. Divisar Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cooper-Standard by 52.1% during the 1st quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 385,548 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,381,000 after purchasing an additional 132,115 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cooper-Standard by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 626,798 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,498,000 after buying an additional 132,054 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Cooper-Standard in the first quarter worth $1,266,000. Institutional investors own 67.55% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cooper-Standard in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Read Our Latest Report on Cooper-Standard

Cooper-Standard Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc, through its subsidiary, Cooper-Standard Automotive Inc, manufactures and sells sealing, fuel and brake delivery, and fluid transfer systems. The company offers sealing systems, including obstacle detection sensor systems, dynamic seals, FlushSeal systems, variable extrusion systems, static seals, specialty sealing products, encapsulated glasses, stainless steel trims, textured surfaces with cloth appearance, and frameless systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper-Standard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper-Standard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.