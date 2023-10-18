CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.03

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CORR – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.03 and traded as low as $0.69. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust shares last traded at $0.71, with a volume of 84,368 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.86 and a 200-day moving average of $1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $11.21 million, a P/E ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 1.31.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust by 80,730.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,267,943 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000,000 after acquiring an additional 16,247,817 shares in the last quarter. 8.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc (NYSE: CORR, CORRPrA) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates or leases regulated natural gas transmission and distribution lines and crude oil gathering, storage and transmission pipelines and associated rights-of-way.

