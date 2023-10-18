Corero Network Security (LON:CNS) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $6.85

Corero Network Security plc (LON:CNS – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 6.85 ($0.08) and traded as high as GBX 7.80 ($0.10). Corero Network Security shares last traded at GBX 7.80 ($0.10), with a volume of 39,703 shares trading hands.

Corero Network Security Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 6.89 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 6.62. The stock has a market cap of £51.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 675.00 and a beta of 0.76.

Corero Network Security Company Profile

Corero Network Security plc provides distributed denial of service (DDoS) protection solutions worldwide. The company offers Corero SmartWall products to remove DDoS attack traffic. Its products include SmartWall Threat Defense System appliances for DDoS protection; SmartWall Threat Defense Director, which delivers software edge protection for the networks; SmartWall Threat Defense Cloud that protects against the cloud attacks; and SecureWatch Managed Services, a suite of configuration optimization, monitoring, and mitigation response services.

