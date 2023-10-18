CorMedix Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMD) Short Interest Up 6.4% in September

CorMedix Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,960,000 shares, an increase of 6.4% from the September 15th total of 4,660,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 504,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.8 days.

Insider Activity at CorMedix

In related news, CEO Joseph Todisco bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.71 per share, for a total transaction of $37,100.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 219,726 shares in the company, valued at $815,183.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CorMedix

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRMD. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in CorMedix during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in CorMedix during the second quarter worth about $59,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CorMedix during the second quarter worth about $781,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of CorMedix by 1,255.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 18,219 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of CorMedix in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 35.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CRMD shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of CorMedix from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on CorMedix in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company.

CorMedix Price Performance

Shares of CRMD traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.34. 106,235 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 462,508. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.39. CorMedix has a twelve month low of $2.71 and a twelve month high of $6.09.

CorMedix (NASDAQ:CRMD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.03). As a group, analysts forecast that CorMedix will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

CorMedix Company Profile

CorMedix Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidate is DefenCath and Neutrolin, a novel anti-infective solution for the reduction and prevention of catheter-related infections and thrombosis in patients requiring central venous catheters in clinical settings, such as hemodialysis, total parenteral nutrition, and oncology.

