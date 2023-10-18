Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Bought by Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc.

Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. raised its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 7.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,666 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale comprises approximately 1.6% of Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $7,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter worth $20,406,948,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at $22,359,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, 25 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at $44,000. 66.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

COST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $630.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. HSBC started coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $600.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $651.00 to $652.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $586.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $565.57, for a total transaction of $1,131,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,914,008.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Caton Frates sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.64, for a total transaction of $675,168.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,705,358.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $565.57, for a total value of $1,131,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,914,008.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,200 shares of company stock valued at $4,033,723 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:COST traded up $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $574.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 443,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,800,142. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.07. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $447.90 and a fifty-two week high of $576.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $556.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $532.02. The company has a market capitalization of $254.37 billion, a PE ratio of 40.67, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.77.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The retailer reported $4.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.79 by $0.07. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.10% and a net margin of 2.60%. The business had revenue of $78.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.73 EPS for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 24th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.81%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

