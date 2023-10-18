Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Buys 23,667 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 13.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 206,241 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,667 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $15,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the 1st quarter valued at about $22,024,000. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 4,514.3% during the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 323 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in PayPal by 108.7% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 384 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PayPal during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA raised its stake in PayPal by 168.8% during the first quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 422 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. 68.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PYPL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $92.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on PayPal from $160.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PayPal has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.67.

PayPal Price Performance

PayPal stock traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.43. The company had a trading volume of 3,935,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,007,320. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $61.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.34. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.53 and a 12-month high of $92.62.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16. The company had revenue of $7.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.27 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 20.31%. PayPal’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

