Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.85-$6.97 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $7.15. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Crown Castle also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $7.50-$7.58 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on CCI. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $128.00 to $126.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Argus began coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They set a sector perform rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from C$113.00 to C$106.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Crown Castle from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $130.89.

Get Crown Castle alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CCI

Crown Castle Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of CCI stock traded down $2.74 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $90.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,798,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,652,781. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $96.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07. The company has a market cap of $39.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.65. Crown Castle has a one year low of $87.97 and a one year high of $153.98.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.74). The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 23.20% and a net margin of 23.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Crown Castle will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a $1.565 dividend. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 158.88%.

Institutional Trading of Crown Castle

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Crown Castle by 7.6% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 426,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,789,000 after acquiring an additional 29,982 shares in the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd raised its position in Crown Castle by 8.7% during the first quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 111,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,646,000 after acquiring an additional 8,959 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its position in Crown Castle by 41.0% during the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 64,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,936,000 after acquiring an additional 18,801 shares in the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Crown Castle during the first quarter worth $958,000. Finally, Kinneret Advisory LLC raised its position in Crown Castle by 2.3% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 4,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $829,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

About Crown Castle

(Get Free Report)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.